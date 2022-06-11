First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 65.7% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.28 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

