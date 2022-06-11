First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFV stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter.

