First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IFV stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
