First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $989,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

