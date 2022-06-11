First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 188.9% in May

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LEGR stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $45.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.