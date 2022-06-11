First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 188.9% in May

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LEGR stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter.

