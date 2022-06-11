First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FPXI opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
