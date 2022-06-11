First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FPXI opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

