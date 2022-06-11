First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEX opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $93.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 446,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

