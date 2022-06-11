First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FEX opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $93.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
