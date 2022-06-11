First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FTC opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $124.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
