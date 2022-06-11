First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF opened at $18.89 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.