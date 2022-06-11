First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 321.5% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $121.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
