First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 321.5% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

