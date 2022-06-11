First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.
FTXR opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.18.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.