First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

