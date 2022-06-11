First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FPL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.