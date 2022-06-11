First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, an increase of 476.4% from the May 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 188,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after buying an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.93 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.