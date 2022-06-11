First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the May 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $0.31 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.