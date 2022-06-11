FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

