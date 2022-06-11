Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

FIVE stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

