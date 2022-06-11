Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

