Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.