Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

