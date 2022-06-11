Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,089. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.