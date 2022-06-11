Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,089. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.