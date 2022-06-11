Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

