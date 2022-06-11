Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 13,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.