Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 13,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
