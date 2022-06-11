Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of FLC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

