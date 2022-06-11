FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 203.5% in May

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 203.5% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FPAY. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.82.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

