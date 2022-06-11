Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £147.55 ($184.89).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £134.50 ($168.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($172.93) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.97) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.72) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,568 ($107.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,723.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,838.38. The company has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a PE ratio of -36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($95.24) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($203.95).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

