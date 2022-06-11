Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

FWONK stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $59.72. 907,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,669. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

