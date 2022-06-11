Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 244.4% in May

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FMANF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 47,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

