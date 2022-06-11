Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $57,733.90 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,474. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $506,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $268,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

