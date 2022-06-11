Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHATGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

