Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 306.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FULC traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 8,414,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,026. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,263 shares of company stock worth $1,537,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,263,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

