Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,313.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $241,861. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.59.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,119.85% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

