Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Future Health ESG by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHLT opened at $9.90 on Friday. Future Health ESG has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

