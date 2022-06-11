GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF opened at $13.55 on Friday. GAIL has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

