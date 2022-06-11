GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $53,025,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

