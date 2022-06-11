Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 101,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

