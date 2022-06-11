GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIW opened at $10.04 on Friday. GigInternational1 has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

