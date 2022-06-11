Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 233.5% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 862,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.81) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 600 ($7.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.27) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

