Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 52,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

