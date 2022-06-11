Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 311.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.