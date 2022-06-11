Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 311.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE GMRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $786.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.