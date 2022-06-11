Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.