Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 69.4% in May

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of HERO stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.