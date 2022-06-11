Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
GLBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 130,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
