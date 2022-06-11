Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

GLBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 130,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

