GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.6 days.

Shares of GMOYF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. GMO Internet has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.