Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Down 76.4% in May

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the May 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gogo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

