Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $7,062,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.