Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 387.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Golden Star Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. provides alternative renewable fuels. It offers Terralene, an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines. The company offers its products for government, industry, and consumers.

