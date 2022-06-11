Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 387.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Golden Star Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
