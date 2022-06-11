Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Up 446.5% in May

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 446.5% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GRMC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
