Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Up 446.5% in May

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 446.5% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GRMC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining (Get Rating)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

