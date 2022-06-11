GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

