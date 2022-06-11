Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,432. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,192 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,421,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

