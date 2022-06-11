Granite Construction Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $31.35 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.