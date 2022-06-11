Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Up 313.9% in May

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 313.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $0.88 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

